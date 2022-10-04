Packers Sign LB Eric Wilson Off Saints’ Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed LB Eric Wilson off of the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.

Wilson, 28, was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million contract after making the final roster each of his first three seasons.

The Vikings brought Wilson back on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season. He signed with the Eagles on a one-year deal for 2021 and was later claimed by the Texans.

From there, Wilson joined the Saints this past offseason, but was released coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in 14 games for the Texans and Eagles, recording 46 tackles, an interception and a pass defense.