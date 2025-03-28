Packers Sign LB Kristian Welch

The Green Bay Packers announced they signed LB Kristian Welch to a contract on Friday.

Welch, 26, signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived during final roster cuts but added to the practice squad the following day.

He was later promoted to the active roster and the Ravens also placed an exclusive-rights free agent tender in 2022.

Baltimore waived Welch after training camp in 2023 and he went on to sign with the Packers’ practice squad shortly after. He signed to Green Bay’s active roster in September of the 2023 season and became an unrestricted free agent before re-signing another one-year contract.

From there, the Packers waived Welch coming out of the preseason. He then had a brief stint with Denver, appearing in six games before re-joining the Ravens.

In 2024, Welch appeared in six games for the Broncos and nine games for the Ravens, recording 13 and one fumble recovery.