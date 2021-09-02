Packers Sign LS Steven Wirtel To PS, Release DL Willington Previlon

The Packers announced they have signed LS Steven Wirtel to the practice squad and released DL Willington Previlon in a corresponding move.

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

DE Abdullah Anderson QB Kurt Benkert WR Chris Blair G Ben Braden G Jacob Capra DB Kabion Ento DB Innis Gaines DE Tipa Galeai TE Bronson Kaufusi K J.J. Molson WR Equanimeous St. Brown RB Patrick Taylor G Cole Van Lanen LB Ray Wilborn WR Juwann Winfree LS Steven Wirtel

Wirtel, 23, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad throughout the season.

Wirtel signed with the Rams earlier this summer but was waived during training camp.

Wirtel has yet to appear in an NFL game.