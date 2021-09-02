Packers Sign LS Steven Wirtel To PS, Release DL Willington Previlon

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Packers announced they have signed LS Steven Wirtel to the practice squad and released DL Willington Previlon in a corresponding move. 

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DE Abdullah Anderson
  2. QB Kurt Benkert
  3. WR Chris Blair
  4. G Ben Braden
  5. G Jacob Capra
  6. DB Kabion Ento
  7. DB Innis Gaines
  8. DE Tipa Galeai
  9. TE Bronson Kaufusi
  10. K J.J. Molson
  11. WR Equanimeous St. Brown
  12. RB Patrick Taylor
  13. G Cole Van Lanen
  14. LB Ray Wilborn
  15. WR Juwann Winfree
  16. LS Steven Wirtel

Wirtel, 23, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad throughout the season. 

Wirtel signed with the Rams earlier this summer but was waived during training camp. 

Wirtel has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

