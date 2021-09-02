Packers Sign LS Steven Wirtel To PS, Release DL Willington Previlon

The Packers announced they have signed LS Steven Wirtel to the practice squad and released DL Willington Previlon in a corresponding move.
Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:
- DE Abdullah Anderson
- QB Kurt Benkert
- WR Chris Blair
- G Ben Braden
- G Jacob Capra
- DB Kabion Ento
- DB Innis Gaines
- DE Tipa Galeai
- TE Bronson Kaufusi
- K J.J. Molson
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown
- RB Patrick Taylor
- G Cole Van Lanen
- LB Ray Wilborn
- WR Juwann Winfree
- LS Steven Wirtel
Wirtel, 23, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad throughout the season.
Wirtel signed with the Rams earlier this summer but was waived during training camp.
Wirtel has yet to appear in an NFL game.
