Packers Sign OL Elgton Jenkins To Four-Year, $68M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers and OL Elgton Jenkins have agreed to terms on a new four-year, $68 million extension.

Rapoport adds the deal can be worth up to $74 million with incentives. It will keep the versatile lineman in Green Bay for the foreseeable future, as he was scheduled to be a free agent this offseason.

At $17 million a year, Jenkins is the second-highest guard and inside the top 10 for offensive tackles in terms of average annual salary.

Jenkins, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus.

Jenkins was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jenkins has appeared in and started 12 games for the Packers. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 7 guard out of 86 qualifying players.