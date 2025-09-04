Packers Sign P Daniel Whelan To Extension

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed P Daniel Whelan to an extension.

Whelan, 26, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of California-Davis following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was let go after camp and had a stint with the DC Defenders of the XFL in 2023.

Whelan then caught on with the Packers in 2023 and re-signed each of the last two offseasons.

In 2024, Whelan appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and punted 56 times for 2,582 yards (46.1 yards per punt) with 22 punts inside the 20.