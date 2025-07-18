Packers Sign Second-Round OT Anthony Belton

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they’ve signed second-round OT Anthony Belton to a rookie contract.

The Packers have now officially signed their entire 2025 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 23 Matthew Golden WR Signed 2 54 Anthony Belton OT Signed 3 87 Savion Williams WR Signed 4 124 Barryn Sorrell DE Signed 5 159 Collin Oliver LB Signed 6 198 Warren Brinson DT Signed 7 237 Micah Robinson DB Signed 7 250 John Williams G Signed

Belton, 24, was a no-star recruit in the 2019 class out of Tallahassee, Florida. He signed with junior college Georgia Military College and played two seasons before committing to TCU for the 2021 season.

Belton ended up decommitting from TCU and committed to NC State where he redshirted in 2021. He stayed three more years at NC State and made Third Team All-ACC in 2023.

The Packers used the No. 54 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Belton. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,010,512 contract with a $2,465,828 signing bonus.

Dane Brugler has Belton as the No. 9 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 94 overall player with a third to fourth-round grade.

In his collegiate career at NC State, Belton appeared in 40 games and made 32 starts, primarily at left tackle.