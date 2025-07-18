Packers Sign Second-Round OT Anthony Belton

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they’ve signed second-round OT Anthony Belton to a rookie contract.
The Packers have now officially signed their entire 2025 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|23
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|Signed
|2
|54
|Anthony Belton
|OT
|Signed
|3
|87
|Savion Williams
|WR
|Signed
|4
|124
|Barryn Sorrell
|DE
|Signed
|5
|159
|Collin Oliver
|LB
|Signed
|6
|198
|Warren Brinson
|DT
|Signed
|7
|237
|Micah Robinson
|DB
|Signed
|7
|250
|John Williams
|G
|Signed
Belton, 24, was a no-star recruit in the 2019 class out of Tallahassee, Florida. He signed with junior college Georgia Military College and played two seasons before committing to TCU for the 2021 season.
Belton ended up decommitting from TCU and committed to NC State where he redshirted in 2021. He stayed three more years at NC State and made Third Team All-ACC in 2023.
The Packers used the No. 54 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Belton. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,010,512 contract with a $2,465,828 signing bonus.
Dane Brugler has Belton as the No. 9 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 94 overall player with a third to fourth-round grade.
In his collegiate career at NC State, Belton appeared in 40 games and made 32 starts, primarily at left tackle.
