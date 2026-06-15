Packers Sign TE Luke Lachey

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed TE Luke Lachey to a contract.

In correspondence, the Packers have released WR Jakobie Kenney-James.

Lachey, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and spent the year on their practice squad.

The Texans re-signed him to a futures deal in January but waived him in May. From there, he was claimed by Green Bay but let go shortly after.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Lachey appeared in 42 games and recorded 74 receptions for 893 yards (12.1 YPC) and four touchdowns.