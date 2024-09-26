Packers Sign TE Messiah Swinson To Practice Squad

According to Bill Huber, the Packers signed TE Messiah Swinson to the practice squad.
Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:
- DL Deslin Alexandre
- QB Sean Clifford
- DL James Ester
- K Alex Hale (International)
- WR Julian Hicks
- G/T Donovan Jennings
- CB Kalen King
- RB Ellis Merriweather
- CB Robert Rochell
- G/C Lecitus Smith
- S Omar Brown
- LB Chris Russell
- RB Andrew Beck
- DB Kamal Hadden
- WR TJ Luther
- WR Cornelius Johnson
- TE Messiah Swinson
Swinson wound up going undrafted out of Arizona State back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers.
However, Green Bay waived Swinson coming out of the preseason before adding him to their practice squad. The Panthers signed him away before waiving him this past week.
During his five-year college career, Swinson appeared 47 games and caught 28 passes for 317 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!