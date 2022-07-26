Packers Sign Three, Cut Three

The Green Bay Packers announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday.

The full list of moves includes:

Packers signed C Ty Clary, WR Osirus Mitchell and CB Donte Vaughn .

WR and CB . Packers waived DL Hauati Pututau, S Tre Sterling and CB Raleigh Texada.

Mitchell, 24, wound up signing a three-year rookie contract with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft. Unfortunately, Dallas opted to waive him before the start of the regular season but was quickly signed to the practice squad.

Mitchell was released from the Cowboys’ practice squad back in December.

Mitchell appeared in 46 games over four years at Mississippi State. He hauled in 107 catches for 1,413 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Clary, 6-4 and 299 pounds, signed with the Dolphins initially as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas.

During his four-year college career, Clary appeared in 39 games and made 34 starts between center and both guard spots.