Packers Sign WR Damon Hazelton, Waive CB Dominique Martin

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Damon Hazelton and waived CB Dominique Martin.

Aaron Wilson first reported the signing of Hazelton on Friday.

Hazelton, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Texans.

Unfortunately, Houston opted to waive Hazelton last week.

During his college career, Hazelton caught 163 passes for 2,231 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 40 games.