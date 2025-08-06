Packers Sign WR Isaiah Neyor, Place OT Travis Glover On IR

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed WR Isaiah Neyor to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the team placed OT Travis Glover on injured reserve.

Glover hurt his shoulder recently. Neyor was just waived by the 49ers this week.

Neyor, 24, started his college career at Wyoming and was second-team All-Mountain West in 2021. He transferred to Texas but saw scant playing time due to injuries and later finished his college career at Nebraska.

During his five-year college career, Neyor recorded 69 catches for 1,417 yards and 16 touchdowns in 23 games.

Glover, 24, was a five-year starter at Georgia State and earned invitations to both the Hula Bowl and Senior Bowl. He was drafted by the Packers with the No. 202 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,191,380 rookie contract that included a $171,380 signing bonus.

In 2024, Glover appeared in seven games for the Packers.