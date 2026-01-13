Packers Sign WR Isaiah Neyor To Futures Deal

Per the wire, the Packers are signing WR Isaiah Neyor to a futures contract for the 2026 season.

Futures deals essentially give players the chance to compete for a roster spot during offseason workouts and training camp.

Neyor, 24, started his college career at Wyoming and was second-team All-Mountain West in 2021. He transferred to Texas but saw scant playing time due to injuries and later finished his college career at Nebraska.

He went undrafted in 2025 before catching on with the 49ers. After being waived by San Francisco, he was picked up by the Packers two days later as a part of their practice squad.

During his five-year college career, Neyor recorded 69 catches for 1,417 yards and 16 touchdowns in 23 games.