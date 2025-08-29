Packers Signed CB Micah Robinson To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Green Bay Packers announced they re-signed seventh-round CB Micah Robinson to their practice squad on Friday. 

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

  1. RB Israel Abanikanda
  2. DL Deslin Alexandre
  3. DB Johnathan Baldwin
  4. T Brant Banks
  5. DL James Ester
  6. WR Mecole Hardman
  7. LB Jamon Johnson
  8. K Mark McNamee (International)
  9. DL Arron Mosby
  10. WR Isaiah Neyor
  11. WR Will Sheppard
  12. DB Jaylin Simpson
  13. LB Kristian Welch
  14. T Dalton Cooper
  15. QB Clayton Tune
  16. TE Josh Whyle
  17. CB Micah Robinson

Robinson, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Tulane. He transferred to Tulane in 2024 after four years at Furman. 

He signed a four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract but was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. 

During his college career at Tulane, Robinson appeared in 14 games and recorded 34 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, six pass defenses, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.  

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply