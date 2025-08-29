Packers Signed CB Micah Robinson To Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced they re-signed seventh-round CB Micah Robinson to their practice squad on Friday.

Packers make roster moves — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 29, 2025

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

RB Israel Abanikanda DL Deslin Alexandre DB Johnathan Baldwin T Brant Banks DL James Ester WR Mecole Hardman LB Jamon Johnson K Mark McNamee (International) DL Arron Mosby WR Isaiah Neyor WR Will Sheppard DB Jaylin Simpson LB Kristian Welch T Dalton Cooper QB Clayton Tune TE Josh Whyle CB Micah Robinson

Robinson, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Tulane. He transferred to Tulane in 2024 after four years at Furman.

He signed a four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract but was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his college career at Tulane, Robinson appeared in 14 games and recorded 34 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, six pass defenses, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.