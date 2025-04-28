Packers Signing LB Isaiah Simmons

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports that the Packers are signing LB Isaiah Simmons to an undisclosed contract on Monday.
Green Bay hosted Simmons for a visit recently so he was clearly on their radar as a potential addition.
Simmons, 26, was a two-year starter at Clemson and won the Butkus Award as college football’s best linebacker in 2019. The Cardinals used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft on him.
Simmons signed a four-year, $20,664,055 rookie contract that includes a $12,588,404 signing bonus. Arizona wound up trading him to the Giants in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.
He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent after the Cardinals declined his fifth-year option in May 2023, and he opted to remain in New York on a one-year deal.
In 2024, Simmons appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and made one start. He recorded 21 tackles and one forced fumble.
