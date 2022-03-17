Packers Signing P Pat O’Donnell

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers are signing P Pat O’Donnell to the roster.

Green Bay needed a new punter after electing not to bring back Corey Bojorquez.

O’Donnell, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He finished out his four-year, $2,325,308 contract with the Bears before returning to Chicago on a one-year contract.

O’Donnell later agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract in 2019. He was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before returning on a one-year deal.

In 2021, O’Donnell appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and punted 62 times with an average of 46.2 yards per punt, five touchbacks and 19 kicks placed inside the 20.