Packers Signing QB Blake Bortles

Adam Schefter reports that the Packers are signing veteran QB Blake Bortles to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported that the Packers had shown interest in Bortles and there was a “good chance” he could be signed.

Silverstein adds that Bortles signing would have little to do with the Aaron Rodgers situation, given that they currently have just two quarterbacks on their roster including Jordan Love.

Silverstein expects the Packers to sign an undrafted free agent quarterback as well, as they’ll need a minimum of three to get through OTAs and minicamp, assuming Rodgers skips all of their offseason workouts.

Bortles has ties to Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett from their time together in Jacksonville.

Bortles, 29, was taken with the No. 3 overall pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $20,654,796 rookie contract when the Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option.

Jacksonville elected to sign Bortles to a three-year, $54 million contract that included $26.5 million guaranteed. However, they cut him loose after signing Nick Foles to a contract a few years ago.

Bortles caught on with the Rams on a one-year, $1 million deal for the 2019 season. He signed on with the Broncos last year and was on and off of their roster.

For his career, Bortles has appeared in 78 games and completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 17,649 yards, 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,766 yards and eight touchdowns.