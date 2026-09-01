Packers Signing QB Kedon Slovis To Practice Squad

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst announced, via Tom Silverstein, the team is signing QB Kedon Slovis to the practice squad.

He was with the Cardinals this summer and offseason.

Slovis, 25, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of BYU following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was among their final roster cuts that year and spent the season on Houston’s practice squad.

Slovis re-signed with the Texans on a futures deal in 2025 but was waived at roster cutdown. The Cardinals signed him to a deal soon after.

He was once again let go during final roster cuts in 2026.

In 2025, Slovis appeared in two games for the Cardinals and completed one of his two passes for -2 yards.