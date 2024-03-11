Packers Signing S Xavier McKinney To Four-Year, $68M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Packers are signing S Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $68 million contract.

The Giants decided against using the transition tag on McKinney which would’ve cost them $13.8 million and gave the team the right of first refusal for any offer McKinney receives.

McKinney, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Alabama. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $8,391,049 rookie contract that included a $3,662,581 signing bonus.

He is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, McKinney appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 116 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries, three interceptions and 11 pass defenses.

We had him listed in our Top 100 2024 NFL Free Agents list.