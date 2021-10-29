Packers TE Robert Tonyan Out For Season With Torn ACL

Packers TE Robert Tonyan suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Thursday’s win over the Cardinals, according to his agent.

I can unfortunately confirm Robert Tonyan suffered a Left knee ACL tear. Isolated Clean with no lateral damage. — Jack Bechta (@jackbechta) October 29, 2021

Packers HC Matt LaFleur indicated that this was a major injury for Tonyan, who was clearly in a great deal of pain upon sustaining the injury last night.

You can expect the Packers to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Tonyan, 27, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in Detroit before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.

The Packers later signed Tonyan to their practice squad towards the end 2017 season and brought him back in 2018 on a futures contract. He re-signed with Green Bay as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two seasons.

Tonyan will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Tonyan appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught 18 passes for 204 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.