Per the wire, the Packers tried out six players on Tuesday, including RB Micah Bernard, DB JaTravis Broughton, DB Mello Dotson, LB Joel Dublanko, LB Curtis Jacobs, and RB Damien Martinez.

Martinez, 22, was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Miami.

He signed a four-year, $4,338,944 rookie deal through 2028 and was set to make a base salary of $840k in 2025, but was among Seattle’s final roster cuts.

He re-signed on the practice squad shortly after but was cut again and is now seeking another opportunity.

In his collegiate career, Martinez appeared in 38 games over three seasons and rushed 514 times for 3,169 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 391 yards.