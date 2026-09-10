Packers & Tucker Kraft Still Hoping To Get Deal Done Before Week 1 Ends

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Packers and TE Tucker Kraft remain in discussions about a new contract, but “it has been a bit of a standoff so far.” Fowler also mentions that Green Bay hopes to get something done by the end of Week 1.

Kraft previously talked about wanting to remain in Green Bay his whole career, and was clear about his goal to get something done before the start of the regular season.

He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to make a base salary of $3,624,000 in 2026. Fowler thinks Kraft could get close to the $20 million per year mark on a new deal, which would be highest at the position.

Kraft, 25, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and third-team in 2022.

The Packers selected him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $5,537,934 rookie contract that included a $1,027,588 signing bonus.

In 2025, Kraft appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Kraft as the news becomes available.