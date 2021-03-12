Packers Waive FB John Lovett With Failed Physical Designation

The Green Bay Packers have waived FB John Lovett with a failed physical designation on Friday.

Lovett suffered a torn ACL back in November.

Lovett, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Princeton back in April. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Chiefs, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Packers claimed Lovett off of waivers and he was on and off of their practice squad last season.

In 2020, Lovett appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught three passes for six yards receiving and no touchdowns.