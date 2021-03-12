Packers Waive FB John Lovett With Failed Physical Designation

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Green Bay Packers have waived FB John Lovett with a failed physical designation on Friday. 

Packers Helmet

Lovett suffered a torn ACL back in November. 

Lovett, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Princeton back in April. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Chiefs, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Packers claimed Lovett off of waivers and he was  on and off of their practice squad last season.

In 2020, Lovett appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught three passes for six yards receiving and no touchdowns.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments