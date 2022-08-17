Packers Waive/Injured WR Malik Taylor

According to Matt Schneidman, the Packers waived WR Malik Taylor with an injury designation on Wednesday.

He will revert to Green Bay’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after.

Taylor caught on with the Packers and returned to Green Bay on two consecutive exclusive rights contracts.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught two passes for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.