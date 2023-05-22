Packers Waive K Parker White, Sign RB Emanuel Wilson

The Green Bay Packers officially waived K Parker White on Monday and signed RB Emanuel Wilson to a contract.

This leaves sixth-round pick Anders Carlson as the only kicker on the Packers roster at this time.

White, 24, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2022. He eventually signed a futures contract with the Packers this past January.

During his college career at South Carolina, White converted 72 of 99 field goal attempts (72.7 percent) to go along with 152 of 154 extra point tries (98.7 percent) over the course of five seasons and 58 games.