Packers Waive OLB Randy Ramsey With Injury Designation

The Green Bay Packers waived OLB Randy Ramsey with an injury designation on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Should Ramsey clear waivers on Monday, he would revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

Ramsey, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Ramsey returned to Green Bay on a futures deal for the 2020 season and made the roster coming out of camp. He returned to Green Bay this past March on an exclusive rights contract.

In 2020, Ramsey appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded six total tackles.