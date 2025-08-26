Packers Waive QB Taylor Elgersma

The Green Bay Packers have placed QB Taylor Elgersma on waivers Tuesday ahead of the upcoming deadline to trim rosters down to 53 players, according to Tom Silverstein.

It remains to be seen whether Elgersma is a consideration for the practice squad, as the Packers could also release Sean Clifford and stash him on the unit.

Elgersma is from London, Ontario, Canada and took part in the Packers’ rookie minicamp this past weekend on a tryout basis. He was the No. 18 overall pick in the CFL draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Packers signed Elgersma to a contract in May.

Elgersma spent four years at Wilfrid Laurier University and totaled 10,547 yards passing, 78 touchdowns and 33 interceptions while completing 70.7 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 605 yards and 18 touchdowns.