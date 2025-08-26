Packers Waiving CB Kalen King

Matt Schneidman reports that the Packers are placing CB Kalen King on waivers ahead of the upcoming deadline to trim rosters down to 53 players.

King, 22, was a seventh-round pick to the Packers out of Penn State in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract through 2027 and was let go at the end of camp before joining the practice squad.

King was on and off of the Packers’ practice squad before returning to the team this past January on a futures contract.

King is yet to appear in an NFL game.