Packers Will Let WR Romeo Doubs Test Free Agency, At Least Four Teams Interested

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Packers will let WR Romeo Doubs test the open market after discussions on a new contract didn’t result in an agreement.

Fowler says the Patriots, Titans, Commanders and 49ers have been closely monitoring Doubs’ market. All those teams have needs at receiver and some cap flexibility to spend.

He also mentions Doubs has some love from some evaluators this year and is considered one of the best all-around free agent wideouts available.

The expectation has been that Doubs’ market would end up pricing him out of Green Bay, which has a lot of other receivers ready to go on rookie contracts. Even so, the two sides appear to have been diligent in exploring a potential return before reaching today’s conclusion.

We took a look at some potential landing spots for Doubs as well today.

Doubs, 25, was selected in the fourth round by the Packers out of Nevada in the 2022 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4,343,916 rookie contract that included a $683,916 signing bonus and made a base salary of $3.4 million under the Proven Performance Escalator.

Doubs will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026

In 2025, Doubs appeared in 16 games for the Packers and caught 55 passes on 85 targets for 724 yards and six touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 2026 NFL Free Agents list.