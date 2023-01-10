Packers Worked Out Five Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers brought in five players for workouts on Tuesday including DB James Wiggins.

The full list of players includes:

DT Isreal Antwine P Joseph Charlton LS Harrison Elliott P Dom Maggio DB James Wiggins

Wiggins, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals out of Cincinnatti in 2021. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team and was waived among final roster cuts in August before being resigned to the practice squad the following day.

Wiggins eventually found himself promoted to the active roster before being placed on injured reserve in December. The Chiefs signed him to their practice squad in September but cut him loose after a few days.

In 2021, Wiggins appeared in three games and recorded no statistics.