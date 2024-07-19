Packers Worked Out QB Jake Fromm

Ian Rapoport reports the Packers hosted QB Jake Fromm for a workout on Friday.

Rapoport notes that Fromm would be a potential pre-camp addition to Green Bay’s backup quarterbacks’ group. He’ll provide some competition for a roster spot with Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt.

Four quarterbacks are a lot to keep on a roster, so it’ll be interesting to see how Green Bay continues to evaluate the quarterback position. It’s worth mentioning that Clifford was a sixth-round pick in 2023 and Pratt was taken in the seventh round of this year’s draft.

Fromm, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Fromm off the Bills’ practice squad and he wound up starting for them at the end of the 2021 season. The Commanders signed him to their practice squad and re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2023 season.

Washington cut him loose in May.

In 2021, Fromm appeared in three games for the Giants and passed for 210 yards to go along with one touchdown and three interceptions.