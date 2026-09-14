Packers Worked Out Two Including QB Cam Miller

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Packers worked out QB Cam Miller and DT Eric Johnson on Monday.

Miller, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract with Las Vegas, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

He re-signed with Las Vegas’ practice squad and spent most of the season there before the Dolphins signed him away late in the season. Miami waived him this preseason, however.

During his college career at North Dakota State, Miller appeared in 67 games and completed 69 percent of his passes for 9,721 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions, to go along with 526 rushing attempts for 2,277 yards (4.3 YPC) and 48 touchdowns.