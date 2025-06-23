Packers Working On Extensions For RT Zach Tom & LB Quay Walker

Per Cheesehead TV, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said they are working on contract extensions with RT Zach Tom and LB Quay Walker.

Green Bay declined Walker’s fifth-year option this offseason for 2026, which would have cost $14,751,000. He’s set to make a base salary of $2,592,498 in the final year of his deal, while Tom will make a base salary of $3,406,000 in the final year of his deal in 2025.

Tom, 26, was a three-year starter at Wake Forest, spending one year at center and two at left tackle. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection at center in 2019 and a second-team All-American, first-team All-ACC as a senior in 2021.

The Packers selected Tom with the No. 140 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4.164 million including a $504,366 signing bonus.

In 2024, Tom made 17 starts for the Packers at right tackle. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 4 tackle out of 140 qualifying players.

Walker, 25, was the No. 22 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $13,841,637 rookie contract that includes a $7,246,645.

In 2024, Walker appeared in 13 games for the Packers and recorded 102 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.

