Packers Would Like Jordan Love To Be More Vocal Leader

The Packers had a solid season, finishing with 11 wins, but ultimately an 0-6 record against other teams with 11 wins or more, including a 22-10 loss to the Eagles in the wildcard round, left an overall feeling of dissatisfaction in Green Bay.

The Packers will be looking for more from everyone in 2025, including QB Jordan Love. Packers HC Matt LaFleur said he wants Love to become a more vocal leader and hold players accountable.

“They all respect him, but I think, when things aren’t quite right, I think he can voice that as well,” LaFleur said, via the team’s YouTube. “When guys aren’t quite doing what they’re supposed to be doing, and he’s one of the guys to talk to about that. I just think it means more when it comes from your quarterback than it does from me or one of our other coaches.”

Love, 26, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors his last two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus when the Packers signed him to a one-year, $13.5 million extension in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option.

The Packers later signed Love to a record four-year $220 million contract last August.

In 2024, Love appeared in 15 games for the Packers and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 25 attempts for 83 yards and a touchdown.