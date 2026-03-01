Packers WR Romeo Doubs Among Potential FA Targets For 49ers, Bills

Packers WR Romeo Doubs is set to be a pending free agent and is expected to have a healthy market. ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler identified multiple teams that are showing interest in Doubs.

Fowler says Doubs has come up as a potential priority target for the Bills, while Graziano writes the 49ers are another potential option.

There’s also been a healthy amount of reporting about a potential return to Green Bay for Doubs, with neither side ruling it out as an option at this point.

The expectation has been that Doubs’ market would end up pricing him out of Green Bay, which has a lot of other receivers ready to go on rookie contracts.

Doubs, 25, was selected in the fourth round by the Packers out of Nevada in the 2022 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4,343,916 rookie contract that included a $683,916 signing bonus and made a base salary of $3.4 million under the Proven Performance Escalator.

Doubs will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026

In 2025, Doubs appeared in 16 games for the Packers and caught 55 passes on 85 targets for 724 yards and six touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 2026 NFL Free Agents list.