Panthers Activate TE Tommy Tremble From PUP List

The Carolina Panthers announced on Thursday they have activated TE Tommy Tremble from the active/PUP list.

This clears the way for him to be on the roster Week 1. He’d been recovering from offseason back surgery.

Tremble, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame and was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2020. Tremble elected to forego his final two seasons of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.

The Panthers drafted Tremble with pick No. 83 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $4,926,430 contract that included a $942,858 signing bonus.

Tremble then re-signed with the Panthers on a two-year deal with $8 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Tremble appeared in 12 games and made 11 starts for the Panthers while catching 23 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns.