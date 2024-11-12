Panthers Activate WR Adam Thielen Among Other Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they have activated WR Adam Thielen from injured reserve.

Adam Thielen activated from injured reservehttps://t.co/r5v9v0323O — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 12, 2024

He was nearly at the end of his return window and would have reverted to injured reserve for the rest of the year had Carolina not activated him.

The Panthers also cut TE Jordan Matthews and cut WR Cam Johnson from the practice squad, presumably to clear space to re-sign Matthews.

Thielen, 34, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2013. He spent his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before returning to the team on a future/reserve contract the following year.

Minnesota brought Thielen back for the 2015 season on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $19.240 million contract that included $11 million guaranteed in 2017.

Thielen was set to make base salaries of $5.85 million and $5.35 million before agreeing to a four-year extension in 2019 worth as much as $73 million. The Vikings opted to release back in 2023.

From there, Thielen signed a three-year, $25 million contract with Carolina.

In 2024, Thielen has appeared in three games for the Panthers and caught eight passes for 109 yards receiving and one touchdown.