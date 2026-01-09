Panthers Activated G Robert Hunt From Injured Reserve

The Carolina Panthers announced they activated G Robert Hunt from injured reserve following a bicep injury.

This gives Carolina a boost to their offensive line going into Saturday’s Wild Card Round against the Rams, giving them their starting right guard.

Hunt, 29, was a four-year starter at Louisiana-Lafayette and earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors last season. The Dolphins selected him with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hunt played out the final year of a four-year, $8,065,741 rookie contract that included a $3,425,993 signing bonus. He then signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Panthers.

In 2025, Hunt has appeared in two games for the Panthers and made two starts at right guard.