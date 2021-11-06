Panthers Activate RB Christian McCaffrey Among Other Moves

The Carolina Panthers are activating RB Christian McCaffrey with the hope that he will play this Sunday. The team also announced that QB Sam Darnold has cleared concussion protocol.

The Panthers are also activating S Myles Hartsfield from injured reserve and are elevating P Lachlan Edwards and WR Willie Snead from the practice squad.

McCaffrey, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal back in March, along with that of LB Shaq Thompson.

In 2021, McCaffrey has appeared in three games for the Panthers and rushed 52 times for 201 yards and one touchdown. He also has 16 receptions for 163 yards.