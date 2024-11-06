Panthers Activating RB Jonathon Brooks & DT Jaden Crumedy

Per Joe Person, the Panthers are activating RB Jonathon Brooks and DT Jaden Crumedy from injured reserve.

Person added that HC Dave Canales was uncertain if either player would be on the field for their game against the Giants in Munich, Germany.

Brooks, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2023. He was selected with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round by the Panthers.

Brooks signed a four-year, $8,417,082 contract with the Panthers that included a $2,941,512 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Brooks rushed 238 times for 1,479 yards (6.3 YPC) and 16 touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 261 yards and two more scores in 22 career games.

We will have more on Brooks and Crumedy as it becomes available.