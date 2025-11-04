Panthers Add Three, Cut Three From Practice Squad, Including QB Hendon Hooker

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed OL Ja’Tyre Carter, RB DeeJay Dallas and S Israel Mukuamu to the practice squad.

To make room, the Panthers cut QB Hendon Hooker, OLB Boogie Basham and OL Michael Tarquin.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

LB Krys Barnes DE Jared Harrison-Hunte LB Maz Mwansa (International) TE Bryce Pierre WR Ja’seem Reed OL Brandon Walton WR/PR Ainias Smith CB Kalen King WR Dan Chisena Saahdiq Charles RB Anthony Tyus DB Trevian Thomas LB Jeremiah Moon DT Jaden Crumedy RB DeeJay Dallas OL Ja’Tyre Carter S Israel Mukuamu

Hooker, 27, opted to transfer to Tennessee after spending the first three years of his career at Virginia Tech. He started two seasons for the Volunteers and was in the thick of the Heisman race in 2022 before tearing his ACL.

The Lions selected Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5,719,022 rookie contract that includes a $1,159,289 signing bonus.

He was let go by Detroit among their final roster cuts ahead of the 2025 season and caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad.

In 2024, Hooker appeared in three games for the Lions and completed six of nine passes for 62 yards.