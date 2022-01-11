Panthers Add Two On Futures Deals

The Carolina Panthers announced they signed DE Austin Larkin and OL Austen Pleasants to futures deals on Tuesday.

#Panthers add two more to offseason rosterhttps://t.co/s6nKLDOFSn — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 11, 2022

Pleasants, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville waived Pleasants coming out of the preseason and he was later added to their practice squad. The Jaguars brought him back on a futures contract before cutting him loose at the start of the regular season.

After another stint on the Jaguars practice squad, Pleasants signed with the Panthers practice squad in November.

In 2021, Pleasants appeared in one game for Carolina.