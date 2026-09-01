Panthers Added Two To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed LB Tyrel Dodson and DT Anthony Goodlow to the practice squad.

Panthers sign two more to practice squadhttps://t.co/evPh6px7at — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 1, 2026

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

WR David Moore S Isaiah Simmons G Jake Curhan OLB Cam Gill WR Ja’seem Reed CB Corey Thornton OL Isaia Glass CB DeVonta Smith WR Casey Washington DT Parker Petersen RB Tre Tyus LB Maz Mwansa (international) G/C Torricelli Simpkins – Reported LB Tyrel Dodson DT Anthony Goodlow

Dodson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills. Buffalo placed Dodson on the commissioner’s exempt list coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he served a six-game suspension for domestic violence.

Dodson bounced on and off of the Bills’ roster for a few years. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a one-year, $4.26 million deal with the Seahawks.

However, Seattle waived him after nine games during the season. He was claimed by the Dolphins and finished out the season in Miami.

The Dolphins re-signed Dodson to a two-year, $8.25 million contract in 2025.

In 2025, Dodson appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and recorded 129 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, one interception and three pass defenses.