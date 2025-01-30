Panthers Adding Former Chargers DC Renaldo Hill To Staff

Joseph Person of The Athletic reports the Panthers are planning to add former Chargers DC Renaldo Hill to their defensive coaching staff.

Person notes Carolina still has an open spot at safeties coach but says his title hasn’t been finalized.

Hill, 46, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2001 out of Michigan State. He was a defensive back for 10 years before getting into coaching following his retirement.

After a few years in the college ranks, Hill joined the Steelers as a DB coach in 2015. Following stints with the Dolphins and Broncos, Hill joined the Chargers as their defensive coordinator in 2021.

Hill left the Chargers after two years and joined the Dolphins for the 2023 season as their pass game coordinator and DB coach.

In 2022, the Chargers ranked No. 20 in total defense, including No. 7 against the pass and No. 28 against the run, and No. 22 in points per game.