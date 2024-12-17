Panthers Announce Four Moves Including LB Trevin Wallace To IR

The Carolina Panthers announced they have placed third-round LB Trevin Wallace on injured reserve. He’s been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Carolina also officially placed LB Claudin Cherelus on injured reserve and promoted WR Dan Chisena and LB Jacoby Windmon to the active roster.

Wallace, 21, started as a junior at Kentucky and declared for the draft following the season. The Carolina Panthers selected him with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $5,959,836 with a signing bonus of $225,000.

In 2024, Wallace appeared in 13 games for the Panthers with eight starts, recording 64 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and one recovery.

Cherelus, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Alcorn State in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets.

However, the Jets waived Cherelus coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed by the Panthers.

In 2024, Cherelus appeared in 13 games for the Panthers and recorded 28 total tackles.