Panthers Announce Four Moves Including Placing DL Henry Anderson On NFI List

The Carolina Panthers announced four moves on Tuesday, including placing DL Henry Anderson on the non-football injury list.

#Panthers place Henry Anderson on reserve/non-football injury, sign two playershttps://t.co/kwCSrmKwjx — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 25, 2022

Anderson missed Sunday’s game with an illness.

Carolina also announced the previously reported moves of signing OT Larnel Coleman and CB Tae Hayes to the roster. They had been on Miami and Carolina’s practice squads respectively.

The Panther signed DT Phil Hoskins to fill the open spot on their practice squad.

Anderson, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal when he was traded to the Jets in 2018.

He re-signed with New York to a three-year, $25.2 million extension in March of 2019 and was entering the final year of his contract when the Jets released him.

Anderson then landed with the Patriots on a one-year deal before tearing his pectoral four games into the season and missing the remainder of the year. New England cut him coming out of the preseason and he signed with the Panthers.

In 2022, Anderson has appeared in six games for the Panthers and recorded 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss and no sacks.