Panthers Announce Four Roster Moves

The Panthers announced four roster moves on Wednesday, including signing CB Robert Rochell off the Cowboys’ practice squad and promoting LB Krys Barnes to the active roster.

Panthers add defensive depth with several roster moveshttps://t.co/OAyTGgr0nQ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 26, 2025

Carolina also placed CB Corey Thornton on injured reserve and signed CB David Long to the practice squad. They had an open roster spot due to the suspension of S Tre’von Moehrig.

Rochell, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Central Arkansas. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,170,926 rookie contract when he was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Rochell later signed on with the Seahawks’ practice squad in September but was cut loose after a few weeks and eventually caught on with the Panthers. The Packers signed Rochell off the Panthers’ practice squad and brought him back for the 2024 season before signing him to the practice squad.

He joined the Chiefs on a one-year contract this past March but was let go and joined the Cowboys practice squad.

In 2024, Rochell appeared in 11 games for the Packers and recorded two tackles and a fumble recovery.