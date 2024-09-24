Panthers Announce Nine Roster Moves Including Officially Placing WR Adam Thielen On IR

The Carolina Panthers officially placed WR Adam Thielen on injured reserve and made nine moves in total on Tuesday.

Adam Thielen placed on injured reserve, among other moveshttps://t.co/myB0j5d4Dl — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 24, 2024

Carolina also placed S Jordan Fuller on injured reserve and waived TE Messiah Swinson. To take their place on the roster, the Panthers promoted WR Jalen Coker, S Demani Richardson and S Russ Yeast.

The Panthers also signed S Alex Cook and CB Justin Hardee to the practice squad and released OLB Eku Leota.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

OLB Kenny Dyson DE TJ Smith LB Chandler Wooten QB Jack Plummer OLB Thomas Incoom OL Ja’Tyre Carter WR Deon Cain G Brandon Walton WR Praise Olatoke (International) RB Dillon Johnson DB Azizi Hearn DE DeShawn Williams TE Jordan Matthews S Alex Cook CB Justin Hardee

Thielen, 34, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2013. He spent his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before returning to the team on a future/reserve contract the following year.

Minnesota brought Thielen back for the 2015 season on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $19.240 million contract that included $11 million guaranteed in 2017.

Thielen was set to make base salaries of $5.85 million and $5.35 million before agreeing to a four-year extension in 2019 worth as much as $73 million. The Vikings opted to release back in 2023.

From there, Thielen signed a three-year, $25 million contract with Carolina.

In 2024, Thielen has appeared in three games for the Panthers and caught eight passes for 109 yards receiving and one touchdown.