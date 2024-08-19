Panthers Announce Ten Moves

The Panthers announced eight roster moves on Monday, mainly adding secondary depth due to injury.

The following is a full list of moves being made by the team:

Signed CB Chris Wilcox Signed CB Quandre Mosely Placed CB Anthony Brown on IR Placed QB Jake Luton on IR Waived Injured CB Lamar Jackson Waived Injured WR Tayvion Robinson Waived RB Dillon Johnson Signed CB Willie Drew Signed WR Sam Pinckney Signed RB Jaden Shirden

Luton, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,476,756 contract that included $181,756 fully guaranteed with Jacksonville when he was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Seahawks later signed Luton to their active roster at the start of the season and was on and off of their practice squad for much of the season. He had a brief stint with the Dolphins practice squad at the end of 2021 before he signed a futures deal with the Jaguars for the 2022 season.

Luton was cut coming out of the preseason and later caught on with the Saints. The Saints moved on from him in May and he later caught on with the Panthers before joining the Saints’ roster.

Luton rejoined the Panthers soon after and bounced on and off their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

In 2020, Luton appeared in three games for the Jaguars and completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 624 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown.