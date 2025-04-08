Browns Hosting Georgia LB Jalon Walker For Visit

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Browns are hosting Georgia LB Jalon Walker for a pre-draft visit.

Rapoport mentions Walker is in the conversation to be the top linebacker in the draft. He previously met with the Panthers on a local visit.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Walker, 21, was named AP Third-team All-American in 2024 and was the Butkus Award winner in 2024 as well as second-team All-SEC.

During his three years at Georgia, Walker appeared in 43 total games, recording 89 tackles, 12.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.