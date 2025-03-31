Panthers Hosted LB Jalon Walker For Visit

According to Joe Person, the Panthers hosted Georgia LB Jalon Walker at their facility for a visit.
Person points out Walker did not count toward the 30 prospect limit for official visits because he’s a local prospect. Walker played at Salisbury High School near Charlotte.
He adds South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori, whose visit with Carolina was previously reported in our 2025 Draft Prospects Visits Tracker, also counted as a local visit.
Walker is expected to be one of the top pass rushers available in the upcoming draft but also has the flexibility to play off-ball linebacker.
Walker, 21, was named AP Third-team All-American in 2024 and was the Butkus Award winner in 2024 as well as second-team All-SEC.
During his three years at Georgia, Walker appeared in 43 total games, recording 89 tackles, 12.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
